Two men are to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of conspiracy to supply cannabis. - Credit: Archant

Two men will stand trial later this year after having denied conspiracy to supply cannabis in Norwich.

Izmir Peka, 27, from London, and Jetnor Peka, 24, of no fixed abode, have denied conspiracy to supply the class B drug in the city.

It came as cannabis was discovered in a van on Churchill Road, Norwich, on January 7 last year.

Izmir Peka has also denied possession of criminal property, namely £10,000 in cash.

The case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (January 5) when a trial was fixed for October 24 by Judge Katharine Moore.