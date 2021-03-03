Men deny aggravated burglary after entering home with a sword

Published: 12:16 PM March 3, 2021

Jamie Felmingham, and Matthew Goddard are to stand trial accused of aggravated burglary following an incident on January 31 this year. - Credit: Submitted

Two men are to stand trial accused of aggravated burglary after they entered a Norfolk property with a sword.

Police were on patrol in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, when they found a man outside a property with a stab wound to his leg.

The discovery prompted an investigation which led to multiple arrests and saw three people taken to hospital.

Jamie Felmingham, 40, and Matthew Goddard, 33, have been charged with aggravated burglary following the incident on January 31 this year.

Felmingham, of Marine Parade, Yarmouth and Goddard, of no fixed abode, both appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Wednesday, March 3 when they pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Judge Stephen Holt listed a trial for August 23. The trial is expected to last about five days.