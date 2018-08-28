Search

Advanced search

Memorial Christmas decorations vandalised at Norfolk hospice

PUBLISHED: 14:11 17 December 2018

Memorial Christmas decorations have been cut down in a shocking attack at East Coast Hospice in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Memorial Christmas decorations have been cut down in a shocking attack at East Coast Hospice in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Christmas decorations which were lit in memory of lost loved ones have been cut down at a Norfolk hospice in a shocking attack.

Every year the tree at East Coast Hospice in Gorleston is decorated in memorial Christmas decorations.

A spokeperson for Norfolk Police said sometime between 3.45pm on Saturday December 1 and 3.15pm on Tuesday December 5, the lights were vandalised and no trespassing signs were damaged.

PC Grant Buchanan said: “We will not tolerate any kind of criminal damage, but vandalism of this nature is particularly shocking and I am now appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Grant Buchanan at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former wrestler Zak Zodiac found guilty of threatening Wetherspoons staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Major development on ‘site from hell’ approved despite strong objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists