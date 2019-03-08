Memorial bench stolen with 'gold plaque' stolen

A memorial bench has been stolen from Half Moon Way in Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for information after a memorial bench was stolen in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bench, which featured a small gold coloured plaque, was stolen from outside a business premises on Half Moon Way between 6.45pm on Monday 12 August and 6.15pm on Tuesday 13 August.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/56587/19/

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.