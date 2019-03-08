Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Memorial bench stolen with 'gold plaque' stolen

PUBLISHED: 15:25 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 14 August 2019

A memorial bench has been stolen from Half Moon Way in Norwich. Picture: Google

A memorial bench has been stolen from Half Moon Way in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a memorial bench was stolen in Norwich.

The bench, which featured a small gold coloured plaque, was stolen from outside a business premises on Half Moon Way between 6.45pm on Monday 12 August and 6.15pm on Tuesday 13 August.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/56587/19/

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

15 famous people that live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family appeal leads to arrests over theft of grandad’s classic motorbike

The rare 1962 250cc Greeves motorcycle stolen in a burglary in Old Buckenham. Picture: Family supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists