Memorial bench stolen with 'gold plaque' stolen
PUBLISHED: 15:25 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 14 August 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for information after a memorial bench was stolen in Norwich.
The bench, which featured a small gold coloured plaque, was stolen from outside a business premises on Half Moon Way between 6.45pm on Monday 12 August and 6.15pm on Tuesday 13 August.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/56587/19/
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.