Wisbech woman charged with shoplifting in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 11:47 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 05 June 2020
A woman has been charged with two counts of shoplifting following incidents in May and March.
Melanie Towler, 35, of Maldon Road, Wisbech, is accused of stealing cosmetics from Boots in the High Street in King’s Lynn.
She is alleged to have taken goods to the value of £494 on Sunday, May 24 and £221 on Friday, March 13.
Towler was arrested by police on Thursday afternoon. She has been released on bail to appear before King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 9.
