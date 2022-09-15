Police to meet residents after council blocks gating off drugs hotspot

Plans had been submitted to install locked security gates blocking access through alleys into Peel Mews and Mulberry Close. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A meeting is being held to break the deadlock over plans to install security gates to protect a community plagued by drug dealers and anti-social behaviour.

Police and councillors are to meet residents in a bid to find a solution to the problem of gating off Peel Mews and Mulberry Close in Norwich.

Police stepped up patrols around the Anchor Quay area, including Peel Mews and Mulberry Close. - Credit: Norfolk Police

People living in town houses and flats in both riverside cul-de-sacs have experienced long-running problems with anti-social behaviour.

Police stepped up patrols after reports of people openly using drugs in parking spaces and drug dealers in stairwells.

Last November Norwich City Council gave management company Lion and Castle, which oversees the surrounding properties, permission for two self-closing, lockable security gates to block off a passage into Peel Mews from Westwick Street.

Moves were also made to install similar measures to limit access into neighbouring Mulberry Close.

Peel Mews where locked security gates have been approved to deter crime and anti-social behaviour. - Credit: Simon Parkin

However bids for ‘stopping orders’ were subsequently blocked by the highway authority Norfolk County Council as they would prevent public footpath access.

Representatives of the council, police and the management company are now set to hold an on-site public meeting on Robert Gybson Way at 5pm on September 21.

In a joint letter to residents Mancroft Ward city councillors Jamie Osbourn, Martin Schmierer and Sandra Bogelein said: “The police are in support of the stopping up order as it could deter drug dealers and users from using the area as a sheltered and easy-to-escape place of drug activity.

“The county council however has objected to the stopping up order on the grounds that it would block a public right of way. This objection means that the gates could not legally be installed.”

Mancroft ward councillors Jamie Osbourn, Martin Schmierer and Sandra Borgelein - Credit: Archant

CCTV has already been installed in the area in an effort to deter and identify those using it for drug dealing.

Thomas Palmer, who has lived in the area for several years, said: “Anybody being able to walk through from Westwick Street has meant we’ve had lots of problems but it has recently become more concerning with people getting into the communal areas.”

Another resident, who welcomed the meeting, said: “It’s been very worrying having people openly doing and dealing drugs. Gating it off would help stop it and there will still be access to Coslany Street via the main road.”