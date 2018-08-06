Nursery boss installs moat around business to stop criminals

Published: 9:26 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Delamore Young Plants from Wisbech St Mary have won the prestigeous National and Bedding and Pot Plant Grower of the year.MD Wayne Eady

A plant nursery boss who feared being targeted by criminals has taken medieval measures to stop their raids - by installing a moat.

Wayne Eady, managing director at Volmary Ltd and Delamore Holdings Ltd, operates a site at Wisbech St Mary which is protected by 'medieval moats' which are about 12 to 14ft deep and filled with water.

Mr Eady said: 'One of the reasons we did it was security. It was in an area where we knew there was quite a lot of rural crime in the area.'

But it seems the moats installed around the Fenland nursery have helped fortify the business against criminals as they have not been the victims of crime.

Defences like these have been highlighted in an annual rural crime report which has found that farmers in some parts of the region have been combining medieval methods with high-tech security to combat modern-day crime.

The 2018 Rural Crime Report by countryside insurer NFU Mutual found that earth banks, dry ditches, stockade fences and high-security single access points were just some of the examples of how farmers were protecting themselves.

The report found that rural crime cost the East of England £5.7m in 2017 - a rise of 1.2pc from the previous year when crime cost the region £5.6m.

Figures for Norfolk however showed the cost of crime in the county had fallen by 25pc from £906,868 to £680, 433 in 2017 although crime in neighbouring Suffolk shot up by more than 27pc from £976, 021 in 2016 to £1, 243, 459 last year.

David Blackwell, NFU Mutual senior agent in the East of England, said: 'There is widespread concern in the East of England that a new breed of brazen criminals are targeting the countryside and they are overcoming electronic security measures to steal expensive equipment and vehicles.'

But he said combining old and new security methods was having an impact.

He said: 'Adapting centuries-old security with high tech solutions is already proving successful in keeping at bay thieves who don't fear being caught on camera and have the skills to overcome electronic security systems.'

Crackdowns on rural crime in Norfolk have seen recent successes, including seven arrests made as part of Operation Kingbird which has been launched in Breckland and West Norfolk to combat rising burglaries and thefts at farms.