Search

Advanced search

Coach company mechanic will lose job after being caught drink-driving

PUBLISHED: 06:33 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:33 05 July 2020

A coach firm mechanic was sentenced for drink driving at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Bishop

A coach firm mechanic was sentenced for drink driving at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A chief mechanic at a coach company will lose his job after being caught drink-driving at nearly three times the limit, a court heard.

Thomas Sutton, 24, was seen to “fall out” of an Audi A4 on a garage forecourt in Fakenham, magistrates in King’s Lynn were told.

It happened just before 1am on February 21.

Police attended and found Sutton standing next to the vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Officers noted he was unsteady on his feet and there was damage to the car.

You may also want to watch:

Sutton, of Market Lane, Wells, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. In custody, he blew 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Prosecutor Jane Walker said: “In interview, he admitted driving. He said he’d had three pints and had suffered a blowout, which is why he had pulled into the garage forecourt.”

Sutton pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “Mr Sutton tells me that far from falling out [of the car], he tripped over, which is why he was on all fours when the taxi driver saw him.”

He added that Sutton was driving home to his mother’s half a mile from the forecourt and the defendant would lose his job at Sanders Coaches at Holt as a result of the conviction.

Sutton was disqualified from driving for 26 months, which can be cut with successful completion of a drink driver rehabilitation course. He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crashed into her house

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Passed from pillar to post’ - Mum of autistic boy twice failed by council tells of her family’s struggle

Amy Hunter and Dylan Hunter, who has twice been failed by Norfolk County Council; Picture: Amy Hunter

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Brighton

Norwich City players have that sinking feeling after a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another difficult day may have left Duda on the fringes as City look to the future

Ondrej Duda heads for the centre circle after Leandro Trossard's goal for Brighton at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Meet the Norwich City fan who donated rare shirts to charity - even after learning they are worth hundreds

Norwich City fan Alistair Rush has donated £700 of shirts to On The Stall City. Picture: Alistair Rush/OTSC

Coach company mechanic will lose job after being caught drink-driving

A coach firm mechanic was sentenced for drink driving at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Bishop