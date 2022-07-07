Father and son accused of murder face other charges
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A father and son accused of the murder of a man in a Norfolk town have denied a raft of other offences.
Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, are due to stand trial on September 26 having both denied the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, west Norfolk.
Mr Rodwell, a refuse worker for Serco, died following a disturbance at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, on January 23.
Wayne Peckham has also pleaded not guilty to a further count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Both the accused appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (July 7) when they pleaded not guilty to a series of other offences on December 4 last year.
Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man as well as two counts of making a threat to kill, against two different women, on the same date.
Wayne Peckham, also of Manby Close, Hilgay, has denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against two men on December 4.
In addition, he denied assault by beating and making a threat to kill a woman on the same date.
A decision whether to join these matters with the murder allegation they have both denied will be made next month.