Man threatened staff after spitting at McDonald's customers

A McDonald's customer became abusive towards staff when asked to leave after spitting at other customers.

Patryk Daniel Chojnacki, of Euston Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted being threatening and abusive to two members of staff when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 4.

The 28-year-old visited the fast food outlet, in Great Yarmouth, on December 20 last year.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said: "Just after 1pm, he was spoken to because of his unacceptable behaviour.

"He started swearing and being aggressive."

Representing himself during the proceedings, Chojnacki said: "I would like to apologise for my actions."

Magistrates fined Chojnacki £200 and ordered him to pay £75 compensation to the two McDonald's workers. He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £32.