Search

Advanced search

Man to be sentenced for breaching restraining order

PUBLISHED: 16:35 04 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

A man accused of breaching a restraining order is set to be sentenced later this month.

Matthew Ward, 29, of Stradbroke Road in Pakefield, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown court on Friday, January 4 but the hearing was adjourned to allow him to attend an appointment with the probation service and a mental health assessment.

Ward has admitted breaching a restraining order and breaching a 15-month jail sentence suspended for two years, which was imposed at Ipswich Crown Court for an offence of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Judge David Goodin agreed to adjourn sentencing on Ward until the week commencing January 28.

He told him that although all sentencing options would be open to the court, it might be possible for the sentencing judge to pass an alternative to immediate custody.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Stilton, Leek & Potato Pithivier

Stilton, Leek & Potato Pithivier

Whimberries: Shropshire's secret superfood

Whimberries: Shropshireâ€™s secret superfood

At home with Lord & Lady Hamilton

At home with Lord & Lady Hamilton

Profile of Lord Lieutenant Algernon Heber-Percy

Profile of Lord Lieutenant Algernon Heber-Percy

Time for a cuppa and a cake: our favourite tea rooms

Time for a cuppa and a cake: our favourite tea rooms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists