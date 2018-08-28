Man to be sentenced for breaching restraining order

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

A man accused of breaching a restraining order is set to be sentenced later this month.

Matthew Ward, 29, of Stradbroke Road in Pakefield, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown court on Friday, January 4 but the hearing was adjourned to allow him to attend an appointment with the probation service and a mental health assessment.

Ward has admitted breaching a restraining order and breaching a 15-month jail sentence suspended for two years, which was imposed at Ipswich Crown Court for an offence of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Judge David Goodin agreed to adjourn sentencing on Ward until the week commencing January 28.

He told him that although all sentencing options would be open to the court, it might be possible for the sentencing judge to pass an alternative to immediate custody.