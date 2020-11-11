Search

‘I’ll rip your face off’: spitting man threatened hospital security staff

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 November 2020

A man spat water on the floor and threatened security staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, telling one he would “rip his face off”.

Matthew Suttle, 47, told another security officer that he would kill him and caused damage by head-butting a wall during the incident, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said Suttle turned up at the accident and emergency department having had a mental health assessment the day before and was described as being very up and down.

Ms Tucker said: “He began to fill his mouth with water and spit it out and that caused substantial concern.”

She said Suttle was moved to a side room where he head-butted a wall causing damage and also kicked a bin.

She said he was also abusive to two security staff. She said: “He was heard to say ‘wait till I get outside: I will kill you’.”

He also told another security officer that he would “rip his face off”, she said.

Ms Tucker said: “He continued to fill his mouth with water and spit it out.”

She said that afterwards the room had to be deep cleaned.

Suttle, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage and threatening behaviour at the hospital on December 19 last year.

He also admitted having a knife on April 2 last year, possession of amphetamine and cannabis on December 12 last year and theft and attempted theft of equipment on October 14 last year.

The court heard he had 36 convictions for 76 offences.

John Farmer, for Suttle, said that Suttle had mental health problems caused through his use of alcohol and drugs.

He said Suttle had wanted to turn his life around and managed to stay out of trouble for 10 months before this latest set of offending.

He said that Suttle, who has been remanded in custody since October, had a place at a hostel in Norwich.

He admitted his behaviour at the hospital was unacceptable: “He went to pieces and lost the plot.”

Mr Farmer said: “He is a man with an obvious need for continued assistance.”

Judge Maureen Bacon imposed a 14-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months so he can get help he needs.

She said: “These chances won’t come again.”

