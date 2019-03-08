Search

Man accused of making almost 2,000 indecent photographs of children

PUBLISHED: 13:35 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 02 August 2019

Matthew Payne appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of making indecent images. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Matthew Payne appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court accused of making indecent images. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court accused of making almost 2,000 indecent photographs of children.

Matthew Payne, 48, has been charged with a total of six offences of making indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child between December 9 2014 and March 2019.

He has also been charged with two offences of distributing indecent photographs of a child, between January 2012 and January 2017.

Payne, formerly of Loddon Road, Ditchingham, also faces a single charge of possessing extreme pornographic images in March 2019.

There was no indication of plea when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 2) and the case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 30.

Payne, whose address was given as Outney Meadow Caravan Park, Bungay, was released on conditional bail.

