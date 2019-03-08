Search

Man admits making more than 2,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 14:29 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 30 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 49-year-old man has admitted making thousands of indecent images of children and distributing some of them using his phone and computer.

Matthew Payne, of no fixed address but formerly of Bungay, pleaded guilty to an 11-count indictment at Norwich Crown Court on Friday morning.

He admitted making a total of 2,261 indecent still and moving images of children between December 8, 2014, and March 14, 2019.

He also admitted distributing 24 of those images, eight of which fell in the most serious category, from his iPhone and computer hard drive between January 12, 2012, and January 1, 2017.

Finally, he admitted possessing five extreme pornographic images on March 13, 2019.

Damien Moore, for Payne, said he was "hitherto a man of good character".

"He travels from Beccles into Norwich three times a week to abide by his bail conditions," Mr Moore said.

"The accommodation where he was living in Bungay became unavailable to him following the charges brought against him and now he has no fixed address."

Judge Anthony Bate released Payne on bail and ordered a pre-sentence report.

"Granting you bail and ordering of a pre-sentence report is no indication of the sentence," he told Payne.

"All options appropriate to the offence will be open to the judge who deals with you.

"There are particularly serious matters within this list, and matters of distribution are of particular concern to the court."

Payne will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on October 2.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

