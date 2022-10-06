Man accused of racist harassment could face trial at Old Bailey

Central Criminal Court in London, commonly referred to as the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

A man accused of a string of racist offences in Norfolk could stand trial at the Old Bailey in London.

Matthew Henegan, 37, is accused of 11 separate charges including several counts of stirring up racial hatred and causing racially motivated harassment.

He was due to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (October 6) via video link from HMP Albany on the Isle of Wight.

But the court was told he had refused to leave his cell for the hearing where he was expected to enter pleas to the charges.

Henegan, formerly of St Neots in Cambridgeshire, also faces allegations of assault, assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

Judge Anthony Bate said he was undertaking further consultation to determine whether a trial should be held at the Central Criminal Court, commonly referred to as the Old Bailey.

The case was adjourned until November 3.