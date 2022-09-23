News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of racially motivated harassment refused to leave cell

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:30 PM September 23, 2022
HMP Parkhurst

Matthew Henegan refused to leave his cell at HMP Parkhurst - Credit: PA

A man accused of a string of racist offences refused to leave his cell to appear before a Norwich court. 

Matthew Henegan, 37, is accused of 11 separate charges including several counts of stirring up racial hatred and causing racial harassment in Norfolk. 

He was due to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 23) via video link from HMP Parkhurst on the Isle of Wight.

Judge Andrew Shaw told the court that he had refused to leave his cell to appear on the link telling prison officers: “It’s a crock of s***”.

Henegan, formerly of St Neots in Cambridgeshire, also faces allegations of assault, assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

His case was adjourned until October 6.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Mariana Valente (right) who died in a crash on the B1110 in North Elmham

Tribute paid to 'ray of sunshine' 18-year-old who died in crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A fire has broken out at Stody Estate in north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Costel Burdulea, 43, who died in the crash on the B1098

Man dies after car crashes into water-filled ditch

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon