Man accused of racially motivated harassment refused to leave cell

Matthew Henegan refused to leave his cell at HMP Parkhurst - Credit: PA

A man accused of a string of racist offences refused to leave his cell to appear before a Norwich court.

Matthew Henegan, 37, is accused of 11 separate charges including several counts of stirring up racial hatred and causing racial harassment in Norfolk.

He was due to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 23) via video link from HMP Parkhurst on the Isle of Wight.

Judge Andrew Shaw told the court that he had refused to leave his cell to appear on the link telling prison officers: “It’s a crock of s***”.

Henegan, formerly of St Neots in Cambridgeshire, also faces allegations of assault, assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

His case was adjourned until October 6.