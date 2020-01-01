Search

Advanced search

Man downloaded more than 35,000 indecent child images over four year period, court told

PUBLISHED: 12:34 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 21 February 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man was said to have found it almost as a relief when caught by police for downloading more than 35,000 indecent images of children.

Matthew Cresswell, 36, was also found with a small amount of cannabis when police searched his address in Linacre Avenue, in Sprowston, in November 2018, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said that out of the thousands of images there were 8,601 in the most serious category as well as 49 extreme porn images and 156 prohibited images of children.

He said that Cresswell made full admissions on his arrest.

Cresswell admitted making indecent images of a child between December 27, 2014 and November 20, 2018.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images and possession of cannabis and supplying cannabis.

Matthew McNiff, for Cresswell, said that it was almost a relief when he was caught as he was troubled by what he had done.

"It almost came as a relief as it was something that was troubling him and it was brought to an end. He had to face up to it."

He said that he was now beginning to rebuild his life.

"He has already taken quite large steps towards his rehabilitation."

Mr McNiff said there was a delay in the case coming to court through no fault of the defendant but this had added to his anxiety.

Mr McNiff said he was at a low risk of re-offending.

He said that Cresswell had suffered from a family bereavement and had mental health issues and said: "He does not want to use this as an excuse but it does offer an explanation as to why he descended into this dark place."

He said the cannabis found was for his own use and he admitted he supplied cannabis to a small circle of friends, but for no profit.

Recorder Guy Ayers imposed a an eight month sentence suspended for two years.

He also placed Cresswell on the sex offender's register for 10 years and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order which will monitor his internet use.

Recorder Ayers told him that there were a significant number of indecent images and that real children had to be abused to make the images: "This is not a victimless crime in any shape or form."

He also ordered Cresswell to do 140 hours unpaid work.

Most Read

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

Man downloaded more than 35,000 indecent child images over four year period, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Wolves v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League deeat against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Global oil explorer turned Norwich teacher hopes to inspire others into classroom

Education charity Teach Now is holding a Norwich event for professionals looking to swap careers for teaching in the classroom. Picture: Now Teach
Drive 24