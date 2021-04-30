Man left 'pale and in shock' after witnessing death of friend

Published: 4:54 PM April 30, 2021

Matthew Constantinou appeared in court on Tuesday, October 6, charged with murdering Thomas Moore on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road, North Walsham Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

A man who witnessed the death of his friend in North Walsham was left "very pale and in shock", as the trial of a man accused of murder continues.

Norwich Crown Court heard witness Ricky Marshall had used his mobile phone to contact the police control room following the death of Thomas Moore near Bacton Road on October 2 last year.

The court previously heard Mr Moore, 42, went with his friend Mr Marshall to retrieve cash he said he was owed by Matthew Constantinou, who is accused of murder.

Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham has gone on trial having denied murder following the attack on October 2 last year.

During Friday's hearing, a police officer told the court that Mr Marshall was found to be in a state of shock, reportedly staring at what was going on in front of him at the scene.

Lots of blood was reported at the scene, before the officer who received the call passed on the information to the police control room at 11.27pm.

The court heard Mr Marshall was taken back to the police station as it was deemed he needed to be moved from the scene. Police remained at Bacton Road until 2.30am.

Mr Marshall and other witnesses reported seeing Constantinou holding a baseball bat and a screwdriver on the night of the incident.

Another witness described seeing a man walking from the direction of the town centre towards Antingham Drive, where Constantinou lived with his mother, holding a baseball bat.

They described the man as being at least 6ft, with dark hair and a dark t-shirt with white sleeves.

And they saw the man "casually swinging" the bat, which was at one point raised above his shoulder as he "sauntered" down the road.

The jury of eight men and four women have been told that in the weeks leading up to the fatal stabbing Constantinou and Mr Marshall had a "bit of a falling out".

Earlier in the trial, the court had heard the incident was due to Mr Marshall being owed £10 by Constantinou for cannabis.

The trial continues.