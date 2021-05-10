News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jury to hear closing speeches in North Walsham murder trial

Christine Cunningham

Published: 10:23 AM May 10, 2021   
Matthew Constantinou appeared in court on Tuesday, October 6, charged with murdering Thomas Moore on

Matthew Constantinou has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of murder - Credit: Archant

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murder over a £10 drugs debt are hearing closing speeches.

Thomas Moore, 42, went with his friend Ricky Marshall to retrieve £10 Mr Marshall was owed by Matthew Constantinou for cannabis.

Norwich Crown Court heard the pair turned up at Constantinou's address, in Antingham Drive, North Walsham, where he lived with his mum, to get the cash back.

But they were chased away by Constantinou before ending up on Bacton Road, where Mr Moore was fatally stabbed in the neck.

Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has denied murder on October 2, last year, and claims he was acting in self-defence.

The jury are hearing closing speeches by the prosecution and defence on Monday before the judge sums up the case following the nine-day trial.

Judge Anthony Bate gave directions to the jury  in which he said they must form their own careful judgements after hearing all the evidence during the trial.

He said they must not speculate on the evidence given.

Judge Bate will sum up to the jury after the closing speeches and then the jury will retire to consider its verdict.

