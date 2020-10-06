Man accused of knife murder to stand trial next year

Matthew Constantinou appeared in court on Tuesday, October 6, charged with murdering Thomas Moore on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road, North Walsham Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A man accused of killing a 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck in a disturbance in a Norfolk town could stand trial next April.

Police were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2 following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers arrived to find the man, who has since been identified as Thomas Moore, on nearby Bacton Road. He died at the scene.

Matthew Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 6.

The defendant, who has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, wore a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his details in the dock during the short hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate set a provisional date of April 26 next year for a trial, which is expected to last seven to eight days.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place at the crown court on January 29 next year.

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and Matthew McNiff appeared on behalf of the defendant.

There was no application for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which took place on Saturday, October 3, established that Mr Moore, from North Walsham, died as a result of a single stab wound.

The victim’s family have described Mr Moore as a “gentle soul” in a tribute to him.

A statement from his family said: “He was a gentle soul with a free spirit who will be greatly missed by his family. We would ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Mr Moore’s family did not wish to release a photograph of him.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident, adding that “this doesn’t happen here.”

One person who lives nearby and wished to not be named said: “It’s really sad – it’s the first time I’ve ever known anything like that to happen in North Walsham.”

A second man, in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of assault has since been released with no further action against him.