Man accused of murder has bail bid refused

A murder investigation was launched in North Walsham after the incident. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A man accused of killing a 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck in a disturbance has been refused bail by a judge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matthew Constantinou, 42, has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder after police were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2, following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers arrived and found Thomas Moore on nearby Bacton Road, and despite treatment he died at the scene.

Constantinou had a bail hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, but he had his bail application refused by Judge Anthony Bate.

The defendant, who has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, is due to stand trial in April, next year. A provisional date has been set for April 26 and is expected to last about seven to eight days.

A further hearing will take place in January, next year.