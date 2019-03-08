Search

Mix-up means criminal misses £30,000 confiscation hearing

PUBLISHED: 06:47 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 07 November 2019

Norwich Crown Court sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Crown Court sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man who stole £30,000-worth of stock from his former employers had his confiscation hearing to claw back cash adjourned as he was not told he was due in court.

Matthew Smith, of Heartsease Lane, Norwich, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence in August after he admitted theft of the items from Uttings Ltd, an outdoor, clothing and equipment shop based in Bethel Street, Norwich.

He was due back at Norwich Crown Court yesterday for a proceeds of crime hearing to claw back some of the cash he made, but his barrister Andrew Oliver said that unfortunately Smith had not been informed about the hearing.

He said: "It is a shame as this is going to be an agreed order."

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that any cash clawed back would be paid as compensation. The case was adjourned until Thursday.

