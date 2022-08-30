Massage therapist jailed for sexually abusing two women

Sports massage therapist Leon Tomasso, who admitted sexually assaulting two women, has been jailed - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A masseur who sexually assaulted two women during treatment has been jailed for four years.

Leon Tomasso, 35, a self-employed massage therapist, abused the women during therapy sessions in Acle and Norwich.

Appearing at King's Lynn Crown Court to be sentenced he was told he had abused the trust of both women who had suffered “very considerable” long-lasting psychological harm from his assaults.

One was assaulted during one of her regular sports massages at a clinic in Acle in November 2019.

She told police Tomasso had said he had “misread the signs” when she challenged him immediately following the assault.

The second woman was assaulted the following day at a gym in Norwich and told officers how he had claimed it was “part of the wind-down” and how he thought she “would enjoy it”.

He later told her he knew he’d “crossed the line” and that he’d "let his emotions get away from him.”

Jailing him Recorder David Herbert QC told Tomasso both had “trusted you to conduct yourself in a professional and proper manner”.

He said: “What happened in both cases was that you interfered with both of them by touching them and their genitalia and causing them, as is clear from their victim impact statements, very considerable psychological harm.”

In Victim Personal Statements, both women described how they are still suffering the effects of the assaults nearly three years later.

One said: “I can’t even begin to articulate the look on my husband’s face when I broke down sobbing and attempted to tell him what had happened.”

The second said: “I felt completely violated and distraught. I thought I was supposed to be in a place of safety and respect, but this was not the case.”

Tomasso, of Papillion Road in Wymondham, originally denied two counts of assault by penetration but changed his pleas to guilty part way through a trial.

Jonathan Underhill, mitigating, said Tomasso's state of mind and mental health at the time had “led him to do something utterly incomprehensible”.

He said he wanted to apologise to the women “for the anguish they have gone through as a result of my actions”.

Recorder Herbert imposed a life-time sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order preventing him contacting the two victims.

Detective Constable Hollie Blaker, who led the investigation, said: “The victims will never forget what happened, but I hope today’s sentence brings some closure to their ordeal.

“Tomasso exploited and abused their trust when they turned to him for help and were at their most vulnerable.

“Today it is because of the bravery and determination of these women that we have been able to put Tomasso behind bars."