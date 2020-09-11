CCTV appeal after motorcycle stolen by masked man

Police have released a picture of a masked man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a motorcycle in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought and a CCTV image has been released after a white Aprilia SR 50, scooter-style motorcycle was stolen from the driveway of a home in Carlton Colville.

It happened at 6.43am on Sunday, August 16 as the motorcycle, registration number LF16 ZWD, was stolen from the home in Long Road.

A man was seen walking away with the motorcycle.

He was wearing light-coloured tracksuit bottoms, a hooded top with the hood pulled up over his head and a mask covering the rest of his face.

A witness saw the man pushing the motorcycle along Long Road before he met with another man. The second man is of slim build, with dark hair and was wearing a navy, red and white top.

The pair then pushed the motorcycle off the alleyway at the bottom of Long Road and into some bushes after they were spotted by the witness.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information, by quoting crime reference 37/48996/20 on 101.