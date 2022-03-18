News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Three teenagers admit series of vehicle break-ins in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:39 AM March 18, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Three teenagers have been referred to the Youth Offending Team after vehicle break-ins in Martham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Three teenagers have been referred to the multi-agency Youth Offending Team rather than punished through the courts after a series of vehicle break-ins in Martham.

It follows the arrest of two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old girl in connection with the incidents in January 2022, all of whom admitted the offences.

During the early hours of Sunday, January 23, a number of unlocked vehicles in the village were opened with items taken from inside.

Some locked doors were also tried on other nearby vehicles during the same night.

Keys, a mobile phone charger, a small quantity of cash and chewing gum were taken from unlocked cars in Bailey Close, Pyman Close and Bensley Road. The items have since been recovered.

The contents of an unlocked van and a car in Somerton Road, a car in Bell Meadow and a van in Brick Kiln Close had also been rummaged through, though nothing was taken.

Norfolk Police linked another five incidents that happened during the same time period, when attempts were made to open the doors of locked cars in Marten Close, Bell Meadow and Bradfield Drive.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute
  2. 2 Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital
  3. 3 Massive home development approved despite being branded a 'monstrosity'
  1. 4 Instagram influencer says she's 'smitten' with her new home in Norfolk
  2. 5 Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree
  3. 6 Funeral of local legend brings town to standstill
  4. 7 Hunt for thief who stole £200 worth of items from B&M
  5. 8 Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases
  6. 9 Bin lorry fire closes part of city road
  7. 10 Norfolk fire station locations under review

Sergeant Ashley Waterhouse said: “We recognise the impact this anti-social behaviour has had on the residents of Martham, and as part of our investigation, we arrested and questioned three young teenagers who have all admitted full responsibility for their actions.

“While we are committed to providing a suitable resolution to those reporting these incidents, we also have a duty to ensure that the outcome is appropriate, and productive for the community.

"The decision to refer these teenagers to Youth Offending Teams, outside of the court and criminalisation process, allows for intervention and decision-making from specialists including within health, education, probation, and police, who aim to educate and tackle children’s behaviour, and divert them away from re-offending and a potential life of crime.

"This kind of approach can offer a more long-term solution not only for local residents, but also to those young people who may benefit from specialist guidance and intervention.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Kyle Muir appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
100 homes planned for Stalham in North Norfolk

Planning and Development

Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Saharan dust brings brown rain to Norfolk

Weather phenomenon causes 'brown rain' to fall in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Husband's perimenopause awareness mission after wife's tragic death

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon