Three teenagers admit series of vehicle break-ins in Norfolk village

Three teenagers have been referred to the Youth Offending Team after vehicle break-ins in Martham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Three teenagers have been referred to the multi-agency Youth Offending Team rather than punished through the courts after a series of vehicle break-ins in Martham.

It follows the arrest of two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old girl in connection with the incidents in January 2022, all of whom admitted the offences.

During the early hours of Sunday, January 23, a number of unlocked vehicles in the village were opened with items taken from inside.

Some locked doors were also tried on other nearby vehicles during the same night.

Keys, a mobile phone charger, a small quantity of cash and chewing gum were taken from unlocked cars in Bailey Close, Pyman Close and Bensley Road. The items have since been recovered.

The contents of an unlocked van and a car in Somerton Road, a car in Bell Meadow and a van in Brick Kiln Close had also been rummaged through, though nothing was taken.

Norfolk Police linked another five incidents that happened during the same time period, when attempts were made to open the doors of locked cars in Marten Close, Bell Meadow and Bradfield Drive.

Sergeant Ashley Waterhouse said: “We recognise the impact this anti-social behaviour has had on the residents of Martham, and as part of our investigation, we arrested and questioned three young teenagers who have all admitted full responsibility for their actions.

“While we are committed to providing a suitable resolution to those reporting these incidents, we also have a duty to ensure that the outcome is appropriate, and productive for the community.

"The decision to refer these teenagers to Youth Offending Teams, outside of the court and criminalisation process, allows for intervention and decision-making from specialists including within health, education, probation, and police, who aim to educate and tackle children’s behaviour, and divert them away from re-offending and a potential life of crime.

"This kind of approach can offer a more long-term solution not only for local residents, but also to those young people who may benefit from specialist guidance and intervention.”