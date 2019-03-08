Search

Van driver accused of causing death of motorcyclist is found not guilty

PUBLISHED: 15:06 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 10 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A van driver accused of causing a crash which killed a motorcyclist on the A47 has been cleared by a jury.

Ford Transit driver Richard West, pulled out of the Broadend Road Junction, at Walsoken, shortly before 11.20am on September 23, 2017.

Ivars Saliss took avoiding action to get around the van, only to then collide head-on with a BMW car, a Norwich Crown Court jury was told.

The biker ended up in a ditch and was killed in the collision.

West, 64, of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, denied causing death by careless driving and a jury found him not guilty at Norwich Crown Court this morning.

One witness Darren Ismay, who gave evidence over a link from Leicester, said Mr Saliss had overtaken him shortly before the collision and said Mr Saliss had been travelling at some speed and overtaken in a hatched area, which he should not have done.

Giving evidence during the trial, West said that after the collision he struggled to cope and kept going over things in his mind.

"I have thought about it all the time. It has played on my mind. It was going through my head all the time."

When interviewed by police about the matter he said he had been given medication from his doctor and now could not say exactly what happened.

"I can't say exactly what happened. I can't remember."

West said that he was sorry about the accident, and told jury: "For two years I have had this hanging over me. I am truly sorry what happened."

