Scammers target Norfolk Facebook groups with fake competitions

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:11 AM August 28, 2022
Scammers stock photo.

Scammers are pretending to be associated with Marks and Spencer to trick Norfolk Facebook users. - Credit: Archant

Scammers are targeting Facebook groups in Norfolk with fake competitions designed to steal personal information.

Norfolk Trading Standards is urging social media users in the county to think twice before sharing competitions on Facebook.

The authority has received reports of a fake page which claims to be associated with Marks and Spencer.

The post claims to offer a giveaway, however it urges people to share and comment on it with personal details and also includes a link with a form which asks for more information in order to claim a non-existent prize.

Trading Standards is telling people to never interact with Facebook competitions asking for shares, comments and personal information.

Before liking a page or sharing a post, the regulator says people should check if it has a blue tick, which means it has been verified.

To report a fake page to Facebook go to the page and tap the three dots from the top right and select 'report page' and select 'scams and fake pages'.

Norfolk

