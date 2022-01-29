Drink driver banned after hitting two vehicles

A north Norfolk drink-driver collided with two other vehicles near Dereham.

Mark Webster, 48, was in a works van when he lost control at a corner on the B1110 at Wood Norton. He was taken to hospital where a blood sample was obtained.

This showed 102 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 80.

Webster, of Lynewood Road, Cromer, admitted drink-driving on July 28, 2021.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan, mitigating for Webster at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, said it was a bad day for his client who had lost his £30,000 job with a crop production firm as result of the offence.

Mr Cogan said: “He accepts, during the day, he had had some alcohol. He’d been to Dereham to collect [someone]. He felt fine to drive but he accepts by the blood reading he was not fine and was involved in the road traffic collision.”

Webster was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £34 victim surcharge.