Jail for burglar who ‘ransacked’ woman’s home

PUBLISHED: 11:47 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 17 January 2019

Mark Taylor, of no fixed abode, has been jailed following a burglary in Lowestoft last year. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A man has been jailed for more than three years following a burglary in which jewellery and several electrical items were stolen.

Mark Taylor, 47, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, January 15, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The sentencing follows a burglary at a property on St Peter’s Street, in Lowestoft, which took place between 8.30am and 6pm on December 10 last year.

Having left her house locked and secure, the female victim returned home that day to discover the rear downstairs window of the property had been smashed and the property entered and searched.

Various electrical items including a 40 inch TV and a Sky box were taken, as well as items of jewellery.

Enquiries by officers led them to arrest Taylor, of no fixed abode, on December 17. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged with burglary.

DI Matt Adams, from Lowestoft CID, said: “The victim was left very distressed when she returned home to find her home ransacked.

“Burglary, which is a horribly intrusive crime, causes great upset and I can fully understand the devastating effect this incident would have had on the victim.

“We are determined to continue to bring those who are responsible for this type of crime to justice.”

