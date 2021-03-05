News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man jailed for attacking homeless victim with bike tool

Christine Cunningham

Published: 3:12 PM March 5, 2021   
mark Stagg

Mark Stagg jailed 30 months - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man attacked a homeless victim who was living in a tent in a public park leaving him bleeding and bruised, a court heard.

Mark Stagg, 34,  confronted the victim who at the time was living in a tent at Diss Mere Park, on August 17, 2019, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said the victim was aware that someone was outside his tent and when he went to investigate he was attacked by Stagg.

Mr Spence said there were some punches and pushing but then Stagg went to his rucksack and took out a metal tool, looking like a wrench, and had hit the victim across the face and head.

He said that the attack ended when the landlady and customers at a nearby pub heard the disturbance and police were called.

Mr Spence said that Stagg fled the scene on his bike but was later arrested.

Mr Spence said the victim suffered "unpleasant" injuries with lacerations to his head and bruising and swelling to his left eye.

In an impact statement, the victim said that the attack had an effect on his mental health.

Stagg of Viscount Close, Diss, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed for 30 months.

Ian James for Stagg said that he had not gone armed to the scene but said the tools were ones he carried as part of his mobile bike repair business.

He said that Stagg had turned his life around and had not re-offended since this offence.

"His objective is to make an honest living for his himself and provide for this family," he said.

Jailing him, Judge Stephen Holt gave Stagg credit for pleading guilty as he spared the victim coming to court to give evidence.

He told Stagg: "There has been a history of animosity between you."

He said that he accepted that when he went to the park he did not go armed but had then used a metal tool from his bike repair kit to carry out the attack: "What it was I don't know but you set about him for a sustained period."

Judge Holt added: "The victim was homeless living in a tent and must be regarded as vulnerable."

