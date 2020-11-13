Man with 29 arson attacks on record admits another over shopping centre rubbish

A man with 29 arson attacks on his record has admitted setting fire to rubbish at the Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth.

Mark Martindale, 36, of Swaffham Road, Wendling, admitted arson on August 26 this year, when he set fire to rubbish behind a store at the shopping centre. He was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, told the court that he had 29 previous matters for arson all of a similar nature.

However his barrister Ian James asked for a further adjournment so he could undergo more psychological tests to see what was behind his behaviour.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned the case until December 11.

The court heard Martindale has been bailed under strict conditions including not to go to Great Yarmouth and not to be in a public place having consumed alcohol. He also voluntarily had been tagged.