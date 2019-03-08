Search

Fraudster who stole £40k from victims he met online has case adjourned

PUBLISHED: 06:18 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:25 30 March 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A fraudster who stole more than £40,000 after meeting his victims on social media has had his hearing to claw back some of the cash he stole adjourned.

Mark Grace, 30, of Corton Road, in Lowestoft, was convicted of four counts of fraud and one of theft and was jailed for six years at Norwich Crown Court back in December last year.

The court heard how he got into relationships with the victims after meeting them through social media and dating apps like Plenty of Fish.

He then convinced the women to take out loans and credit for him, promising he would pay them back, but he ended the relationship after receiving the money.

Jude Durr, for Grace, who did not appear at the short hearing, asked for a further adjournment in the case until May 24.

Judge Katharine Moore agreed to the new timetable and adjourned the proceeds of crime hearing.

