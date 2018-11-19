Search

Advanced search

Motorist faces trial over alleged dangerous driving collision on A14

19 November, 2018 - 13:45
The collision happened on the slip road onto the westbound A14 at junction 42 Picture: JAMES BASS

The collision happened on the slip road onto the westbound A14 at junction 42 Picture: JAMES BASS

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A motorist has denied deliberately colliding with another road user on an A14 slip road.

Mark Collins appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday and elected to face trial at crown court for alleged dangerous driving near Bury St Edmunds at about 4pm on June 1.

Collins, 43, of Walcott Road, Bacton, Norfolk, is accused of trying to encourage the driver of a Renault Laguna to speed up by flashing the headlights of his Land Rover Discovery and driving close to the rear of the other vehicle, leading the other driver to “dab his brakes”. He is then alleged to have overtaken and returned sharply to the nearside as both vehicles approached the top of the slip road onto the A14 at junction 42 on the west side of Bury St Edmunds.

The prosecution alleges he deliberately collided with the front offside of the Renault and pushed the vehicle towards the nearside verge.

Collins was granted unconditional bail until December 17 at crown court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘There is something for every generation’ - Christmas Spectacular returns to Potters

Potters Christmas Spectacular Credit: Potters

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast