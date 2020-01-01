Search

Advanced search

‘Daddy wasn’t daddy’ - man with brain injuries didn’t see children for six months after attack by ex-soldier

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 June 2020

Mark Bowgen, from Taverham, with one his six children. Picture: Mark Bowgen

Mark Bowgen, from Taverham, with one his six children. Picture: Mark Bowgen

Archant

A man who suffered brain injuries after being attacked by a former soldier did not see his children for six months because “daddy wasn’t daddy anymore”.

Mark Bowgen with his daughter. Picture: Mark BowgenMark Bowgen with his daughter. Picture: Mark Bowgen

Mark Bowgen, from Taverham, was hospitalised for six days following an attack on Queen Street in Norwich on August 12, 2018.

Former soldier Jokini Sivo, 33, of Ron Hill Road in Norwich, this week pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Bowgen.

At Norwich Crown Court on Monday, Sivo, who was described as “out of control”, was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Mr Bowgen, a self employed pest controller, said the attack was “horrendous” and “completely ruined my life”.

Mark Bowgen with one of his sons. Picture: Mark BowgenMark Bowgen with one of his sons. Picture: Mark Bowgen

Following the attack, Mr Bowgen said he did not see his three youngest children for six months because he did not want them to “see me in the state I was in”.

Mr Bowgen said: “I couldn’t speak for months or talk properly and I did not want my children to see me in this state as daddy wasn’t daddy anymore.

“My personalty has changed. I was a totally care free person who did not worry about anything at all.”

The 51-year-old said he was afraid to leave the house for months and, once he began going to the shop, he avoided people.

Mark Bowgen suffered brain injuries after an attack in Norwich. Pictures: Mark BowgenMark Bowgen suffered brain injuries after an attack in Norwich. Pictures: Mark Bowgen

He said: “The shop is only just around the corner but every time I saw someone I would duck my head.”

Mr Bowgen said he has no memory of the night and has continued to suffer from memory loss.

He added: “The first few months of recovery were a nightmare because I just couldn’t find the words to express myself. I still have problems with it and it drives me mad. I’ll go upstairs for a charger and come down a few minutes later with different socks on as I’ll have forgotten what I was looking for.

“I have a white board in the kitchen to jot stuff down on so I don’t forget.

“I can’t remember anything at all of the night, just walking down to the bar then waking up in hospital. Even in hospital I can only remember my daughter and then sleeping and eating.

“The court case was really important to me as I needed to know what had happened. I just had no idea.”

“I’m now getting on with my life thanks to the NHS and my loved ones but I’ll never be the same person.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Acle Straight westbound reopens after five vehicle collision

A large section of the Acle Straight has been closed and a 27-mile diversion put in place following a crash involving a number of vehicles. Picture: Google Maps

Man charged with murder following woodland attack

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hairdressers’ relief at reopening news as requests for ‘illicit’ home visits rocket

Deb Dominic, of Hairsmiths, before lockdown. She has welcomed the fact salons can reopen. Pic; Hairsmiths

‘The public needs it’ - Norfolk businesses prepare to welcome back customers

Rebecca and Gareth Williams of The George Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.