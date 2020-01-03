Man denies throwing drain cleaner at police officers
The trial of a man accused of throwing drain cleaner at two police officers will take place in May.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Mark Bedwell, 49, of Tonning Street, Lowestoft, who pleaded not guilty to two offences of throwing drain cleaner at the two officers with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or do them grievous bodily harm.
The offences are alleged to have been committed after police officers attended a house in Tonning Street, Lowestoft at about 4.45am on December 5 last year.
Two officers were taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment after a liquid was allegedly thrown at them by a male occupant.
Following the alleged incident police said that one of the officers suffered minor facial burns while the other had minor injuries.
Bedwell's trial, which is set to last three days, is expected to get underway on May 6.
