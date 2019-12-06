Man charged with GBH after police officers were allegedly sprayed with harmful liquid

A general view of Tonning Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

A man has been charged with two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm after two police officers were allegedly assaulted.

Mark Bedwell, 49, of Tonning Street, Lowestoft is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday).

It comes after police attended a house in Tonning Street about 4.45am yesterday morning (Thursday) to carry out a pre-planned operation, which involved armed officers,

A male occupant of the property was reported to have thrown harmful liquid at two police officers.

Bedwell is alleged to have inflicted greivous bodily harm on both male officers, who were taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.

One officer suffered minor facial burns and is understood to still be in hospital, while the other officer suffered minor injuries, according to police.