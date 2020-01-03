Man appears in court charged with throwing corrosive liquid at police

Police officers and scenes of crime officers at Tonning Street in Lowestoft after two police officers were injured in an early morning raid. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A man has appeared in court after a corrosive liquid was allegedly thrown at police officers.

Mark Bedwell, 49, of Tonning Street, Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon (December 6) charged with two allegations of throwing a corrosive liquid at two police officers.

The charges relate to an incident on Thursday, December 5, when Bedwell is accused of having thrown a liquid at PC 325 Reed and PC 26 Anderson with the intent to burn, maim, disfigure, disable or to cause grievous bodily harm.

Bedwell spoke only to confirm his name and was remanded in custody.

The case has been sent for trial at Ipswich Crown Court on January 3, 2020.