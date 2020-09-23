Search

Man denies controlling behaviour towards his former partner

PUBLISHED: 14:38 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 23 September 2020

Wheeler Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

A man is to go on trial after he denied acting in a controlling coercive manner towards his former partner.

Mark Barnes, 31, of Wheeler Road, Norwich, pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling coercive behaviour between January 1, 2016, and November 1, last year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

The charge includes allegations that he was critical about what she wore, controlling in who she met, controlled her financial independence by making it difficult for her to obtain employment and controlled her access to social media.

Oliver Haswell appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Andrew Oliver appeared for Barnes.

The case was adjourned for trial until May 17.

The trial is expected to last about five days.

