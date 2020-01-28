Search

Advanced search

Grieving son had brick thrown through window after asking for cigarette

PUBLISHED: 11:36 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 28 January 2020

Palgrave Road in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Palgrave Road in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A grieving son was verbally abused before having a brick thrown through his car window after asking for a cigarette.

Mario Shilito, of Palgrave Road, Great Yarmouth, caused more than £1,100 damage to an Audi A5 in the incident on September 28. The 21-year-old initially denied the incident, but pleaded guilty on the day of the trial on January 17, and returned to Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

Corrinne Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said: "Around midday, the victim was visiting his mother's grave. He saw Shilito and asked him for a cigarette, but he responded angrily and threw a punch towards him, but missed.

"Shilito ran away and the victim called his partner to pick him up because he was so shaken. The pair drove around to try to identify the man and they found him nearby. The victim got out to ask why, but Shilito ran into a nearby front garden, picked up a brick and threw it at the man.

"It missed, but then Shilito turned his attention towards the man's partner, who got out of the car. The pair then tried to drive away but Shilito threw a brick through the car's back window and kicked the car before running away. The man's partner was crying and very upset."

Shilito also admitted assaulting a police officer by spitting on him, as well as further charges of being threatening and abusive and obstructing an officer in their duty, following an incident in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of New Year's Day.

You may also want to watch:

These incidents occurred while Shilito was on bail awaiting trial for the criminal damage charge.

Nat Myer, mitigating, said: "The man in question approached Shilito three times asking for a cigarette. He is a large man and bigger than he is, so Shilito ran away to his mother's address.

"The man had followed him, so Shilito picked up the brick, but there is no suggestion he was going to throw it at someone.

"The second set of offences came from him trying to stop his cousin getting into a fight.

"After being arrested, he tried to spit out the back door of the van, not towards the officer.

"He wishes to apologise and accepts it is disgusting to spit anywhere."

Magistrates ordered Shilito to pay compensation for the criminal damage of £1,139.89 and £300 towards the police officer he assaulted, as well as £85 court costs.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Uninsured drink driver fled scene after roundabout crash

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Passengers stuck on-board as Greater Anglia train comes to a halt

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

The NHS manager who sent THAT email? Here’s why I think he should keep his job

Doreen Livermore's tragic death should have been the Trust's priority. They now need to prove that in future, it always will be, says Liz Nice. Photo: Archant

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24