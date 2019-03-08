Missing dog Marco is reunited with delighted owners - seven weeks after burglary

Marco is back home after vanishing following a burglary in Wymondham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A beloved Pomeranian dog, who went missing after a burglary seven weeks ago, has been reunited with his relieved owner.

Eleven-year-old Marco went missing from David Warner's home in Wymondham after the burglary on the last day of July this year.

Mr Warner's home in Stanfield Road was broken into during the afternoon - sparking a desperate appeal from the 58-year-old estate agent for people to help find his pet.

Following a police investigation and a public appeal for help in tracking down Marco, the dog was recovered safe and well almost 100 miles away, near Braintree in Essex.

Father-of-two Mr Warner said he had begun to give up hope of being reunited with Marco - and was thrilled when police gave him the news the family had been desperate to hear.

He said: "We were extremely concerned when realising that our dog had gone missing not just because he is old, but because we didn't understand why he would be of interest to anyone other than ourselves.

"Marco is a very close part of our family and as the weeks went by with no knowledge of his whereabouts we became less and less hopeful that we would ever see him again.

"However, on September 15, seven weeks after he was taken, we received the news that we were so desperate to hear, Marco had been found and he was alright.

"We cannot thank the joint work of all the officers enough.

"We were updated regularly throughout the investigation and even when we were reunited with Marco the officers made the effort to contact us to ask how we were all getting on.

"We are thrilled to have Marco back with us and we would like to thank the police for their fantastic efforts throughout." When Mr Warner's 26-year-old daughter Francesca discovered the break-in, Mr Warner said the scene was "carnage."

He added: "Our sofas were all over the floor and they had gone through all of our drawers. They'd been through all of our personal drawers in the bedroom and smashed open the safe."

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are a man in his late teens, from Essex, a man in his 20s from Essex, a man in his 20s from Middlesex and a man in his 20s from Cambridgeshire.