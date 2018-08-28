Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

PUBLISHED: 13:12 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 26 January 2019

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Axe wielding robbers who brought terror to three businesses across Fenland last night have been arrested.

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTERTwo late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Two men are in custody and being held at Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, whilst detectives piece together the scale and extent of last night’s robberies.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents at this time,” said a police spokesman.

The town of March was targeted first at around 8.54pm when armed men entered the Cost Cutter store in St Peter’s Road.

Police have described that as an “attempted armed robbery” but the same offenders are thought to have been responsible for a second attack only minutes later.

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March. Picture: IAN CARTER Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

“They’ve just tried to rob the garage opposite Neale Wade with axes,” one woman reported.

“Thank God the owners aren’t hurt but they are very shaken up.”

After leaving the Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington police believes they were the same offenders who hit a petrol station in Chatteris.

Police said the robbery took place at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the St Peter's store in March. Picture: IAN CARTERTwo late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the St Peter's store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

The police spokesman said; “A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cambridgeshire, are currently in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

“No one was injured during the robberies.”

Social media is awash with calls for better policing in the Fens following the robberies.

“It is a very worrying situation,” said one man. “There needs to be a public meeting locally with senior police officers to inform the people of March what action is to be taken to help keep businesses safe.

“Axes and iron poles as reported is bloody serious.”

Another posted: “Come on, how about it Jason Ablewhite?

“You promised us more police on the beat and are asking for more money this year how about a meeting to discuss what action you are taking to protect businesses in March?

“After all said and done you as a public servant owes us that.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

The Steam Packet in Norwich looks set to be denied early opening on Derby Day. Picture: Antony Kelly

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norwich City’s majority shareholders talk investment, succession and the Webber and Farke revolution

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have spoken to Along Come Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

Live match coverage: King’s Lynn Town at St Ives

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists