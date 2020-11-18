Search

Man denies GBH and having knife on busy city street

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 18 November 2020

Dereham Road Norwich November 2020. Grapes Hill. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A man has denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having a knife in Dereham Road in Norwich.

Marcello Carvalho, 21, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday and denied a charge of wounding with intent and having a knife in a public place.

Carvalho, from Ipswich, also denied a charge of racially aggravated harassment.

The offences are said to have happened between June 15 and 18 last year.

Carvalho was represented by Matthew McNiff at the short hearing.

Mr McNiff said that Carvalho would need a Portuguese interpreter for his trial.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned his case and granted Carvalho bail.

A trial is scheduled to take place in April next year but Judge Moore said that if that was not possible, it should go ahead instead in May.

