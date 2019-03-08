Jury considering verdicts in manslaughter trial over skip hire firm worker’s death

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A jury in the trial of a businessman charged with manslaughter after a 29-year-old skip hire firm worker suffocated when his clothing became caught in machinery have been sent out to consider their verdicts.

James Criddle, 29, from Watton, was working at Baldwin Skip Hire on May 15, 2017, when the accident happened involving waste-screening machinery which had been bought for £18,000 on eBay, but was not fitted with safety guards, Norwich Crown Court has been told.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Criddle by gross negligence and a charge involving neglect in failing to discharge a duty.

The jury of nine women and three men were sent out to consider their verdicts at 12.16pm after Judge Alice Robinson had finished summing up the case on Tuesday morning (March 19).

Judge Robinson told the jury they had to, if they could, reach unanimous verdicts in the case.

She said the time she could accept majority verdicts in the case had not come and might not come.

The jury has been told Baldwin Skip Hire has already pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety duties to an employee.

The trial continues.