CCTV image released after man's jaw broken during car park assault

Police are looking to speak to the man in this CCTV image in connection with the assault - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released a CCTV image after a man's jaw was broken during an assault in King's Lynn.

Officers are investigating the incident which happened in the Albert Street car park at 2.20am on Sunday, October 16.

Two men in their 20s were waiting for a lift home when they were approached by a man and punched in the face.

The attacker was in a group of three men.

One of the victims had his jaw broken and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

The second victim did not require hospital treatment.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gary Ranger at King's Lynn police station on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 36/80520/22 and 36/80400/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.