Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man remains in hospital in a "critical" condition following a serious assault in Norwich.

The man, who is in his 20s, was assaulted in St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road, shortly before 2.30am on Saturday, March 19.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the victim remains in hospital with his condition being described as "critical".

Two people have since appeared in court after being charged in relation to the attack.

Codie Marjoram, 18, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, has been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault by beating.

Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, also 18 and from Cunningham Road, Norwich, has also been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three other assaults.

Both defendants appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in March and are due to next appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 19.

They have both been granted conditional bail.

