Man and woman punched in gang assault

PUBLISHED: 14:49 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 02 September 2020

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images

A man and a woman were punched in the face as trouble flared during a late night assault.

Witnesses are being sought after the two people were approached by a large group in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft before they were assaulted by two of the group members.

It happened just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard.

A police spokesman said: “A man and a woman, walking with others, were approached by a large group of about 15 people who were unknown to them.

“Both victims were then punched in the face by two members of the group.

“The man sustained a split lip and nose bleed, and the woman was not injured.”

The attackers are described as a white woman and a white man, who was wearing a navy jumper and possibly carrying a black shoulder bag.

Witnesses, or anybody with any information, should contact Lowestoft Police quoting reference 37/50222/20 on 101 or email Daisy.English@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

