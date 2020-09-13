Hunt continues for gang after man and woman punched in face

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images Archant

Investigations are continuing after a man and a woman were punched in the face during a late night assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking witnesses after the two people were approached by a large group of about 15 people in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft before they were assaulted by two of the group members.

It happened just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard.

The man and woman were walking with others when they were approached by the group of people who were unknown to them.

A police spokesman said: “Both victims were then punched in the face by two members of the group.

“The man sustained a split lip and nose bleed, and the woman was not injured.”

The attackers are described as a white woman and a white man, who was wearing a navy jumper and possibly carrying a black shoulder bag.

A police spokesman said that with “inquries ongoing”, witnesses should call Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference 37/50222/20 on 101.