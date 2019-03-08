Search

Man and woman charged with series of burglaries

PUBLISHED: 17:24 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 12 August 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man and a woman are in custody after being charged over a spate of burglaries across the county.

Christopher O'Neill, 29, from Kensington Road, Middlesborough, has been charged with ten counts of burglary.

The charges relate to incidents which happened on:

-Wednesday 31 July at Colney Lane, Cringleford

-Between Monday 5 August and Thursday 8 August at Mill Road, Blofield

-Wednesday 7 August at Buxton Road, Spixworth

-Wednesday 7 August at Mansel Drive, Norwich

-Wednesday 7 August and Thursday 8 August at Lodge Lane, Norwich

-Thursday 8 August at Coltishall Lane, Norwich

-Thursday 8 August at Freethorpe, Norwich

-Thursday 8 August at Bay Field, East Tuddenham

-Thursday 8 August at Dereham Road, Honingham

Sheree Townshend, 30, from Brambling Lane, Cringleford has been charged with one count of burglary in Tuckers Road, Loughborough and on one count on of receiving stolen goods in Boston, Lincolnshire.

O'Neil and Townshend appeared in Norwich Magistrates Court this morning and were remanded in custody.

On Monday September, 9 they are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

