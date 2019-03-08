Man and woman charged with series of burglaries

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man and a woman are in custody after being charged over a spate of burglaries across the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christopher O'Neill, 29, from Kensington Road, Middlesborough, has been charged with ten counts of burglary.

The charges relate to incidents which happened on:

-Wednesday 31 July at Colney Lane, Cringleford

-Between Monday 5 August and Thursday 8 August at Mill Road, Blofield

-Wednesday 7 August at Buxton Road, Spixworth

-Wednesday 7 August at Mansel Drive, Norwich

You may also want to watch:

-Wednesday 7 August and Thursday 8 August at Lodge Lane, Norwich

-Thursday 8 August at Coltishall Lane, Norwich

-Thursday 8 August at Freethorpe, Norwich

-Thursday 8 August at Bay Field, East Tuddenham

-Thursday 8 August at Dereham Road, Honingham

Sheree Townshend, 30, from Brambling Lane, Cringleford has been charged with one count of burglary in Tuckers Road, Loughborough and on one count on of receiving stolen goods in Boston, Lincolnshire.

O'Neil and Townshend appeared in Norwich Magistrates Court this morning and were remanded in custody.

On Monday September, 9 they are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court.