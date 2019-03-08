Search

Man and woman assaulted outside pub

PUBLISHED: 10:29 19 March 2019

A man and a woman were assaulted in Fakenham Market Place outside The Crown pub. Picture: Google

Archant

A man and a woman suffered facial injuries after being assaulted outside a pub in north Norfolk.

It happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 17 when the victims, a woman and man aged in their 20s, were assaulted in Fakenham Market Place outside The Crown pub.

As a result, both victims required medical attention for facial injuries.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She was released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact PC Adam Hussey at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/17954/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. .

