Man with links to Norfolk wanted by police

Frankie Benet is wanted by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man with links to Norfolk is wanted by police.

Frankie Benet, 39, and of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He has links to Great Yarmouth, Norwich and King's Lynn.

Benet is described as white, approximately 5ft 11in, with short grey and dark blond hair.

Police are calling on the public to help them trace Benet.

Anyone who has seen Benet or has information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

